Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

