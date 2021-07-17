RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 385,600 shares, an increase of 173.3% from the June 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of CNPOF opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49. RIV Capital has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on RIV Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.