Robert A. Katz Sells 376,951 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 376,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $12,462,000.06.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.52. 303,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,687. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.62 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 114.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Vail Resorts by 42.9% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 69.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

