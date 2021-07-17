Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RCI.B. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.64.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$67.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.68 and a 52-week high of C$67.45.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

