Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. 159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777. Rooshine has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

