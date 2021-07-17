Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 39,790 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 926,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Centene were worth $59,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Centene by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 37,055 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,883 shares of company stock worth $6,337,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

