Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €480.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €480.00 ($564.71) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €800.00 ($941.18) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €572.56 ($673.59).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €815.40 ($959.29) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €753.56. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.