Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) a $370.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $392.45.

GS opened at $364.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 51.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total transaction of $2,350,483.20. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $5,156,954.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,369,737. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

