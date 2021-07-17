Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $95.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.71.

WELL stock opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Welltower by 5.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 9.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

