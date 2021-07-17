Royal Bank of Canada Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $155.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.75.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.96. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $156.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

