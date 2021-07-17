Royal Bank of Canada Sells 238,695 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 55.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238,695 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $51,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,997,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 662.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after buying an additional 658,595 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,832,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,383,000 after buying an additional 332,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $328.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.08. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $329.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

