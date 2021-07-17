Royal Bank of Canada Sells 26,944 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $54,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.34.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

