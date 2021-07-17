Royal Bank of Canada Sells 355,736 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 504,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 355,736 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $65,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

NYSE TEL opened at $134.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $139.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.