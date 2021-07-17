Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.49% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $53,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 305,387 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AIMC stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

