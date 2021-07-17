Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 613.60 ($8.02).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail stock traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 547 ($7.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,749.27. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 160.05 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a market capitalization of £5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.85.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.