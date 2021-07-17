RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. RPC reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE RES traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. 811,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.43.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 23,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,267.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,906,464 shares of company stock worth $27,225,191. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RPC by 696.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.