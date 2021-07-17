Rupiah Token (IDRT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.90 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $805,405.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00793438 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

