Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Gap Down to $39.27

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.27, but opened at $38.14. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $38.14, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,618,000 after purchasing an additional 330,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.