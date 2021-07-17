Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of Ryerson worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $548.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.59. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. Analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

