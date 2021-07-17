S. Muoio & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

Apple stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

