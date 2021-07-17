Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW)

Saba Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,609 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Empower worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMPW. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Empower during the 4th quarter valued at $4,020,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Empower by 567.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 667,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 567,481 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Empower in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Empower by 803.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Empower during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Empower stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06. Empower Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91.

EMPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Empower in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Empower in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Empower in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Empower Company Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

