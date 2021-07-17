Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $273,000 Investment in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $136,000.

VTIQU opened at $10.15 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

