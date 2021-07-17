Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes $637,000 Position in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter worth about $159,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

