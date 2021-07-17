Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of GNACU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

