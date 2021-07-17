Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Director Sells C$17,050.00 in Stock

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total transaction of C$17,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,100.

Shares of TSE SBB opened at C$1.66 on Friday. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$577.45 million and a PE ratio of -110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

SBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.55 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.72.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

