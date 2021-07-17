SafeCapital Reaches One Day Volume of $108.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $62,392.92 and approximately $108.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00023489 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002562 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001626 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001107 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

