Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.