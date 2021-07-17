Savaria Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Savaria in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.50 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIS. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$19.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 38.98. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$13.04 and a 1 year high of C$20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.81%.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,000. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total transaction of C$429,748.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,535,982.02. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,928 shares of company stock worth $870,234.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

