Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schibsted ASA has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

