Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $7,625,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

