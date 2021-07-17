Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $11.18 Million Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 301.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Anaplan worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 667,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,946,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $9,757,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Anaplan by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. dropped their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Shares of PLAN opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,020,414 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

