Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $11.68 Million Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 111,102 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.77. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.69 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

