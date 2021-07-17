Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $10.07 Million in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,073,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of WEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in WEX by 339.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 33.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WEX by 55.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $192.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

