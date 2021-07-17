Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,639,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $119.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.91. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $684,700.44. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 27,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $3,510,471.26. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.