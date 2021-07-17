Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after acquiring an additional 213,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,586,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $89.23 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $71.14 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.