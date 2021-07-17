Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $24.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $958.53 million, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.29. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.