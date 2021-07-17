Scotiabank Boosts Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$9.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DXT. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dexterra Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.88.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$6.59 on Wednesday. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$3.32 and a 12 month high of C$7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The company has a market cap of C$428.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.