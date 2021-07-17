Scotiabank Increases International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$9.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s previous close.

IPCO stock opened at C$5.73 on Thursday. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of C$1.94 and a 1 year high of C$6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.43. The stock has a market cap of C$890.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.11.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

