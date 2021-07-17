Scotiabank Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.58.
Shares of MEG stock opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.36.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.