Scotiabank Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.58.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.36.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.3599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.