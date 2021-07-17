Scott A. Bibaud Sells 8,960 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,960 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $157,248.00.

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $17.58 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $405.57 million, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Atomera by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Atomera during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Atomera in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 66.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Atomera in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

