Scott A. Bibaud Sells 8,960 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,960 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $157,248.00.
NASDAQ ATOM opened at $17.58 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $405.57 million, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.52.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Atomera in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
