Scott T. Mikuen Sells 28,321 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of LHX stock opened at $223.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $225.95.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.