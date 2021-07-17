Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien Sells 31,666 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,666 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,585,199.96.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $146.39. 825,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.92.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

