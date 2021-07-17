Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Earns Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

