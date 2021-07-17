Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $156.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

