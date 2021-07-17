Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 43,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Secoo stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 44,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $155.43 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.44. Secoo has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Secoo by 27.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Secoo in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Secoo in the first quarter valued at about $2,724,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Secoo in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Secoo by 0.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,023,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

