SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Paul Klauder Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Paul Klauder sold 19,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $1,202,510.00.

SEIC traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $61.56. 364,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,305. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

