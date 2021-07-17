Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Down 85.5% in June

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the June 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SKHSY stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.68. Sekisui House has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

