Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.87. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 1,889 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTTR. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

The firm has a market cap of $571.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after buying an additional 494,702 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 179,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 260,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,887 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Co. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 78.8% during the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 545,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

