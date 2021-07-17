Sentinel 1-Day Volume Tops $304,839.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $61.87 million and approximately $304,839.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,132,417,815 coins and its circulating supply is 3,380,931,777 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

