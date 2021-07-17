SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ADTRAN by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $893.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADTN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

